Suzlon Energy join hands with Jindal Renewables' SPV for 400 MW captive wind power deal

Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Suzlon Energy announced that it has partnered with Jindal Renewables' SPV, JSP Green Wind 1 to lead decarbonisation of steel production.

Suzlon Group will contribute to decarbonisation of the hard‐to‐abate sectors by harnessing the power of wind through a significant 400 MW order from JSP Green Wind 1.

The company will supply 127 state‐of‐the‐art wind turbine generators (WTGs) with Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) towers, each having a rated capacity of 3.15 MW in the Koppal region of Karnataka.

The power generated will be used for captive consumption in Steel Plants in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, boosting their operational sustainability while advancing India's green energy goals.

 

With the said order, the companys cumulative order book stood at nearly 5.4 GW.

Girish Tanti, vice chairman of Suzlon Group, said, "We are proud to partner with the Jindal Group in a bold step towards a low‐carbon future, leveraging wind power to revolutionise steel production. This groundbreaking collaboration not only redefines industrial sustainability but also aligns with India's 2070 net‐zero vision.

Bharat Saxena, president of Jindal Renewables said, As part of our commitment to cleaner energy solutions, we are taking breakthrough steps to integrate green energy into steelmaking, reducing the groups overall carbon footprint and ensuring long‐term sustainability. This collaboration marks the beginning of a new era in sustainable steel production, enabling us to achieve Groups net zero commitment by 2047.

JP Chalasani, chief executive officer, Suzlon Group, said,Decarbonisation of the steel sector is a critical area that requires intervention if we want to realise Indias renewable energy targets. With two Indian conglomerates joining hands to reassess and empower steelmaking operations, this collaboration is a true testament to Aatmanirbhar Bharat. I am confident thatthis partnership will inspire many industry players to reassess their operations, as we collectively work toward a more sustainable future.

Suzlon Energy is engaged in the business of design, development, manufacturing and supply of wind turbine generators (WTGs). Suzlon Energy (SEL) is India's largest renewable energy solutions provider with presence in 17 countries across six continents.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 302.29 crore in Q1 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 100.90 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations climbed 49.60% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,015.98 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Shares of Suzlon Energy fell 1.63% to Rs 75.43 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

