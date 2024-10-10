Business Standard
Home / Companies / People / 'Ratan Tata's legacy to guide people in industry', says Amit Shah

'Ratan Tata's legacy to guide people in industry', says Amit Shah

Shah acknowledged Tata's remarkable leadership in transforming the Tata Group

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid a heartfelt tribute to veteran industrialist Ratan Tata on Thursday remembering him as a respected figure not just in India but globally.

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai aged 86 on Wednesday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Shah acknowledged Tata's remarkable leadership in transforming the Tata Group, particularly during a pivotal time when change was crucial.

"Shri Ratan Tata passed away yesterday. I extend my heartfelt tributes to him. He was a respected industrialist not just in India but the world. He took on leadership of Tata Group at a time when it was important for the Tata Group to make changes," Shah said.
 

 

He noted that the legacy of veteran industralist will continue to inspire and guide professionals in the industry.

"He transformed the way of working and the many businesses of Tata Group. The business group under the leadership of Ratan Tata ji did a lot of work in many other areas including education and cancer treatment. Ratan Tata's legacy will guide people in the industry," the Home Minister added.

More From This Section

Ratan Tata, Tata's Titan

Name that showed possibilities, Ratan Tata's vision should still be India's

Ratan Tata

Prez Murmu, political leaders condole demise of industrialist Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata

Irreparable loss: CMs of eastern states mourn Ratan Tata's demise

Ratan Tata

World's most influential industrialist Ratan Tata passes away at 86

Ratan Tata

US mourns death of industrialist Ratan Tata who 'drove India to prosperity'

Amit Shah will also attend the last rites of Ratan Tata at National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) lawns in south Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also paid tribute to Ratan Tata saying that the loss can never be compensated.

"This loss can never be compensated. The country will always miss him. I pay my tributes to him," CM Patel said.
 

The mortal remains of Ratan Tata, draped in the national flag, has been kept at National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) lawns for the public to pay last respects. As per a statement from Tata Trust, the mortal remains of Ratan Tata will be taken on its final journey at 4 pm today.

Ratan Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: PM Modi departs for Laos to attend ASEAN-India, East Asia Summits

Ratan Tata, Jagdeep Singh Bachher

Ratan Tata valued honesty and integrity, his legacy is inspiring

Ratan Tata, Tata's Titan

Ratan Tata LIVE news updates: Maharashtra govt announces day of mourning

Bull, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 250 pts, at 81,750, Nifty at 25,050; Financials, Auto gain

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Bull

5 lesser-known Tata Group shares have surged up to 90% in 2024; what next?

Topics : Amit Shah Ratan Tata Tata group Tata Trusts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata Death LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon