Suzlon Energy Ltd Spikes 4.88%

Suzlon Energy Ltd has added 18.74% over last one month compared to 1.41% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 1.91% rise in the SENSEX
Suzlon Energy Ltd rose 4.88% today to trade at Rs 63.67. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.15% to quote at 71665.96. The index is down 1.41 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd increased 1.39% and Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd added 1% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 66.15 % over last one year compared to the 19.24% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Suzlon Energy Ltd has added 18.74% over last one month compared to 1.41% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 1.91% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 28.06 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 64.3 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 63.74 on 25 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 17.43 on 27 Jul 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content