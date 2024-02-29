Suzlon Group wins order for 30 MW wind power project

Suzlon will execute the project with a scope of supply, supervision, erection and commissioning.

Additionally, Suzlon will also undertake post]commissioning operations and maintenance services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Suzlon Group announced a new order win for the development of a 30 MW wind power project for EDF Renewables. Suzlon will install 10 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each. The project is located in Gujarat. This is a repeat order for the company's largest turbine series, S144]140m with a rating of 3 MW.