Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Suzlon Group wins order for 30 MW wind power project

Image

Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Suzlon Group announced a new order win for the development of a 30 MW wind power project for EDF Renewables. Suzlon will install 10 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each. The project is located in Gujarat. This is a repeat order for the company's largest turbine series, S144]140m with a rating of 3 MW.
Suzlon will execute the project with a scope of supply, supervision, erection and commissioning.
Additionally, Suzlon will also undertake post]commissioning operations and maintenance services.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Inox Wind signs binding framework agreement with CESC

K.P. Energy commissions further 25.2 MW ISTS connected wind power project at Sidhpur

CESC enters deal for 1500 MW wind capacity with Inox Wind

Power shares gain

Power stocks edge higher

US Market ends lower as inflation report looms

Auto shares gain

Metal shares gain

Energy stocks rise

Mahindra Logistics expands its operations in West Bengal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch Today Himachal Rajya Sabha Election Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodaySandeshkhali Case Live UpdatesHavells India Share PriceGaganyaan MissionTS Inter Exams 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon