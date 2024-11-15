SVP Global Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 63.60 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 77.95% to Rs 16.19 croreNet Loss of SVP Global Textiles reported to Rs 63.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 54.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 77.95% to Rs 16.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 73.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales16.1973.44 -78 OPM %-381.53-2.08 -PBDT-61.77-44.79 -38 PBT-63.60-58.89 -8 NP-63.60-54.48 -17
