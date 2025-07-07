Monday, July 07, 2025 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Swadha Nature reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Swadha Nature reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 85.71% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net loss of Swadha Nature reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 85.71% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.010.07 -86 OPM %-400.000 -PBDT-0.040.01 PL PBT-0.040.01 PL NP-0.040.01 PL

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

