Monday, July 07, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex reserves rise $4.84 billion to $702.78 billion

India's forex reserves rise $4.84 billion to $702.78 billion

Image

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Indias foreign exchange reserves rose by $4.84 billion to $702.78 billion in the week ended June 27, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday, July 4.

Foreign currency assets surged by $5.75 billion to $594.82 billion. Gold reserves fell by $1.23 billion to $84.5 billion during the reported week, while special drawing rights (SDRs) rose by $158 million to $18.83 billion.

Indias reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also increased by $176 million to $4.62 billion, central bank data showed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Cochin Shipyard inks MoU with KSOE for strategic shipbuilding collaboration

Cochin Shipyard inks MoU with KSOE for strategic shipbuilding collaboration

Poonawalla Fincorp receives ratings action from CRISIL

Poonawalla Fincorp receives ratings action from CRISIL

Rajshree Polypack bags Rs 3-cr supply order

Rajshree Polypack bags Rs 3-cr supply order

RVNL bags Rs 143 cr LoA from Southern Railway for traction system upgrade in Tamil Nadu

RVNL bags Rs 143 cr LoA from Southern Railway for traction system upgrade in Tamil Nadu

Power and Instrumentation secures Rs 3-cr work order from Nyati Engineering & Construction

Power and Instrumentation secures Rs 3-cr work order from Nyati Engineering & Construction

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 8:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon