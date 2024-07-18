Business Standard
Swaraj Engines hits record high after Q1 PAT jumps 5% YoY to Rs 43 cr

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Swaraj Engines rallied 5.59% to Rs 1,686 after the company's standalone net profit increased 5.54% to Rs 43.19 crore in Q1 FY25 as against with Rs 40.92 crore posted in Q1 FY24.
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 417.99 crore in Q1 FY25, registering the growth of 4.54% as against Rs 399.83 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.
Profit before tax rose 5.41% to Rs 58.03 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 55.05 crore recoded in Q1 FY24.
Operating profit (EBITDA) was at Rs 58.24 crore in Q1 FY25, witnessing a growth of 5.6% against last year's Rs 55.16 crore and also accompanied with margin improvement over same period last year.
In Q1 FY25, the engine sales stood at 41,849 units, registering a growth of 8.9% as against 38,437 units sold during the corresponding quarter of last year.
The company's capacity augmentation program from 1,50,000 units to 1,95,000 units per annum has also been completed and the aforesaid enhanced engine production capacity has now become fully operational to meet the future engine demand.
Swaraj Engines primarily engaged in the business of supplying engines to the Swaraj Division of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M).

The scrip hit an all-time high at Rs 3,200 in intraday today.
First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

