Swiggy allots 36.32 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Swiggy has allotted 36,32,264 equity shares of the Company pursuant to the exercise of stock options by the eligible employees, under Swiggy ESOP Plan 2015 & Swiggy ESOP Plan 2021.
Consequent to this allotment made on 22 April 2025, the paid-up equity share Capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 2,28,64,80,881 divided into 2,28,64,80,881 equity shares of Re. 1/- each to Rs. 2,29,01,13,145 divided into 2,29,01,13,145 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.
