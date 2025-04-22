Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Swiggy allots 36.32 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Swiggy allots 36.32 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Swiggy has allotted 36,32,264 equity shares of the Company pursuant to the exercise of stock options by the eligible employees, under Swiggy ESOP Plan 2015 & Swiggy ESOP Plan 2021.

Consequent to this allotment made on 22 April 2025, the paid-up equity share Capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 2,28,64,80,881 divided into 2,28,64,80,881 equity shares of Re. 1/- each to Rs. 2,29,01,13,145 divided into 2,29,01,13,145 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

