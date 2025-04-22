Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JK Paper acquires majority stake in Quadragen Vethealth

Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
JK Paper has acquired 37,28,400 equity shares representing 62.14% of paid-up share capital of Quadragen Vethealth (QVPL) within the said timelines, in accordance with the terms of the SPSHA. Post said acquisition, QVPL has become subsidiary of the Company.

The acquisition of balance 1,71,600 equity shares representing 2.86% of total paid-up share capital is expected to be completed by 31 May 2025, subject to the fulfillment of conditions as stipulated in the SPSHA.

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

