Capital Market News

Switzerland suspends most favoured nation status clause in Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement with India

Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
The Switzerland has suspended the most favoured nation status (MFN) clause in the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) between India and Switzerland. The Swiss Finance Department announced suspension of the application of the MFN clause of the protocol to the agreement between the Swiss Confederation and the Republic of India for the avoidance of double taxation with respect to taxes on income.

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

