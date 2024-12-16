Switzerland suspends most favoured nation status clause in Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement with India

The Switzerland has suspended the most favoured nation status (MFN) clause in the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) between India and Switzerland. The Swiss Finance Department announced suspension of the application of the MFN clause of the protocol to the agreement between the Swiss Confederation and the Republic of India for the avoidance of double taxation with respect to taxes on income.
