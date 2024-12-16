Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Business Standard
Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

Jindal Worldwide Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd and Hemisphere Properties India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 December 2024.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd spiked 9.83% to Rs 232.9 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42206 shares in the past one month.

 

Jindal Worldwide Ltd surged 8.71% to Rs 419.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 49383 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42696 shares in the past one month.

Vakrangee Ltd soared 8.53% to Rs 30.14. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Wockhardt Ltd rose 7.59% to Rs 1502.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47546 shares in the past one month.

Hemisphere Properties India Ltd exploded 7.40% to Rs 183.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 64624 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46248 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

