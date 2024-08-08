Symphony Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

ITD Cementation India Ltd, BASF India Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd and Gravita India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 August 2024. ITD Cementation India Ltd, BASF India Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd and Gravita India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Symphony Ltd soared 13.52% to Rs 1699.85 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21543 shares in the past one month.

ITD Cementation India Ltd spiked 12.73% to Rs 544.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

BASF India Ltd surged 9.19% to Rs 7562. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24537 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6811 shares in the past one month.

Triveni Turbine Ltd added 7.81% to Rs 687.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29935 shares in the past one month.

Gravita India Ltd jumped 7.58% to Rs 1903. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 52087 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35555 shares in the past one month.

