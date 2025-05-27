Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 07:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Syrma SGS Technology incorporates wholly owned subsidiary - Syrma Components

Syrma SGS Technology incorporates wholly owned subsidiary - Syrma Components

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 7:05 PM IST
Syrma SGS Technology has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Syrma Components.

SCPL intends to carry on the business of manufacture of bare printed circuit boards, loading of components onto printed circuit boards, manufacture of interface cards (e.g. sound, video, controllers, network, modems), manufacture of semiconductors and other components for electronic applications and manufacture of electronic capacitors, resistors, chokes, coils, transformers (electronic) and similar components of other electronic components n.e.c..

First Published: May 27 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

