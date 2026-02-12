Sakthi Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 34.20 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.58% to Rs 126.35 crore

Net Loss of Sakthi Sugars reported to Rs 34.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 23.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.58% to Rs 126.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 139.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.126.35139.74-8.44-13.81-35.64-46.73-45.22-56.07-34.20-23.04

