Home / Markets / Capital Market News / T T reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

T T reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

Sales rise 21.60% to Rs 62.49 crore

Net loss of T T reported to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.60% to Rs 62.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.45% to Rs 4.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.61% to Rs 214.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 211.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales62.4951.39 22 214.43211.03 2 OPM %1.5812.49 -1.258.79 - PBDT-0.332.94 PL -5.653.54 PL PBT-0.662.15 PL -6.950.38 PL NP-4.116.23 PL 4.104.63 -11

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

