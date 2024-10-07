India's forex reserves crosses $700 billion mark for first time

According to the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, India's forex reserves were at $704.89 billion, having risen by $12.6 billion in the week through Sept. 27 in their biggest weekly increase since mid-July 2023.
According to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI, Foreign currency assets (FCAs) were up by $10.4 billion to $616 billion.
Gold reserves reported a surge of $2 billion to $65.7 billion. Meanwhile, SDRs for the week rose marginally by $8 million to stand at $18.547 billion. Reserve position in the IMF dipped by $71 million to $4.3 billion.
