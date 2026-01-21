Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 06:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tanfac Industries standalone net profit declines 55.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Tanfac Industries standalone net profit declines 55.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

Sales decline 2.74% to Rs 173.30 crore

Net profit of Tanfac Industries declined 55.26% to Rs 15.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.74% to Rs 173.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 178.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales173.30178.18 -3 OPM %14.9328.23 -PBDT25.1049.71 -50 PBT20.3246.47 -56 NP15.5734.80 -55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Current state of Indian economy provides ground for optimism going forward, says RBI

RBI says softening in cereal prices continues

High-frequency indicators of industrial activity remained strong in December, says RBI

Advance estimates of GDP reflect resilience of Indian economy, demand conditions upbeat

Shadowfax Technologies IPO subscribed 60%

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

