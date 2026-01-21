Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 06:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Advance estimates of GDP reflect resilience of Indian economy, demand conditions upbeat

Advance estimates of GDP reflect resilience of Indian economy, demand conditions upbeat

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 6:31 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stated in its monthly update today that the first advance estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) for 2025-26 reflected the resilience of the Indian economy, driven by domestic factors - private final consumption expenditure (PFCE) and fixed investment - amidst a challenging external environment. A strong rebound in the manufacturing sector and continued buoyancy in services is expected to boost growth in gross value added (GVA). High-frequency indicators for December suggest continued buoyancy in growth impulses. Demand conditions remained upbeat, underpinned by a resurgence in rural demand and a gradual recovery in urban demand. On the demand side, PFCE and fixed investment were the key growth drivers. On the supply side, a strong rebound in the manufacturing sector and continued buoyancy in services boosted GVA growth. High-frequency indicators for December suggest a continued buoyancy in growth impulses. Demand conditions remained upbeat, underpinned by a resurgence in rural demand and a gradual recovery in urban demand.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shadowfax Technologies IPO subscribed 60%

Shadowfax Technologies IPO subscribed 60%

Eternal Q3 PAT jumps 73% YoY to Rs 102-cr; CEO Deepinder Goyal resigns

Eternal Q3 PAT jumps 73% YoY to Rs 102-cr; CEO Deepinder Goyal resigns

Sensex, Nifty slide for third session amid global jitters

Sensex, Nifty slide for third session amid global jitters

Quick Wrap: Nifty Bank Index falls 1.02%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Bank Index falls 1.02%

Epack Durable consolidated net profit rises 3.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Epack Durable consolidated net profit rises 3.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayWEF 2026 Day 3Gold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayDelhi Air Pollution CaseTata Communication Q3 FY26 ResultsJEE Main 2026 ExamPersonal Finance