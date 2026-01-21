Advance estimates of GDP reflect resilience of Indian economy, demand conditions upbeat
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stated in its monthly update today that the first advance estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) for 2025-26 reflected the resilience of the Indian economy, driven by domestic factors - private final consumption expenditure (PFCE) and fixed investment - amidst a challenging external environment. A strong rebound in the manufacturing sector and continued buoyancy in services is expected to boost growth in gross value added (GVA). High-frequency indicators for December suggest continued buoyancy in growth impulses. Demand conditions remained upbeat, underpinned by a resurgence in rural demand and a gradual recovery in urban demand. On the demand side, PFCE and fixed investment were the key growth drivers. On the supply side, a strong rebound in the manufacturing sector and continued buoyancy in services boosted GVA growth. High-frequency indicators for December suggest a continued buoyancy in growth impulses. Demand conditions remained upbeat, underpinned by a resurgence in rural demand and a gradual recovery in urban demand.
First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 6:16 PM IST