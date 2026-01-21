Current state of Indian economy provides ground for optimism going forward, says RBI

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stated in its monthly update today that amidst the global uncertainties, the current state of the Indian economy provides ground for optimism going forward. The GDP growth estimates for 2025-26 indicate that India will remain the fastest-growing major economy in the world. India has made significant efforts to diversify and strengthen its exports, aiming to mitigate external sector risks. The country is currently engaged in trade negotiations with 14 countries or groups, representing nearly 50 nations, including the European Union, Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and the United States. The month of December saw India concluding trade negotiations with New Zealand and Oman. The year 2025 also witnessed major economic reforms, including the rationalisation of tax structures, implementation of labour codes for labour market reforms, and financial sector deregulation, all of which are expected to strengthen the growth prospects.

