TARC gallops after Gurugram project clocks 50% opening sales

Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

TARC rose 3.31% to Rs 213.50 after the company announced the successful sale of 50% of its TARC Ishva project, amounting to Rs 1,350 crore.

TARC Ishva, a 1.35 million square feet luxury residential development in Gurugram's Sector 63A, offers four-side open residences with Aravali Hills views and premium amenities. The project has garnered positive customer response, and the company is optimistic about selling the remaining inventory.

TARC, a leading luxury real estate developer, is focused on delivering high-quality residential projects in Delhi and Gurugram. With a strong financial position and a prime land bank, the company aims to further its expansion in the luxury real estate market.

 

On a consolidated basis, TARC reported net loss of Rs 67.35 crore in Q2 September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.08 crore in Q2 September 2023. Net sales declined 85.50% YoY to Rs 4.31 crore in Q2 September 2024.

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 3:22 PM IST

