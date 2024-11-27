Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suprajit Engineering signs MoU with Chuo Spring Company, Japan

Suprajit Engineering signs MoU with Chuo Spring Company, Japan

Image

Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

To set up JV for manufacture and supply of transmission cables

Suprajit Engineering has signed a memorandum of understanding with Chuo Spring Company, Japan for incorporation of a 50:50 joint venture (JV) in India to design, manufacture and supply transmission cables and a technical assistance (TA) agreement, which grants JV access to Chuo's unique Japanese cable technology.

The JV and TA will first focus on delivering projects for India's two leading Japanese PV OEMs.

The collaboration further expands SEL's product range to key Japanese customers, and the transmission cable market, going forward.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Bangladesh court acquits former PM Khaleda Zia in corruption case

Bangladesh court acquits former PM Khaleda Zia in corruption case

Cyclone Dana, Cyclone, Dana

Cyclone Fengal: Tamil Nadu braces for heavy rain, flooding, & strong winds

Devendra Fadnavis

LIVE news: Allies will sit together and decide, says Devendra Fadnavis on Maharashtra CM deadlock

Chennai Rains

Chennai to shut down power for two days amid heavy rainfall, cyclone threat

IPO

C2C Advanced Systems IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing gain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon