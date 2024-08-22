Business Standard
Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd Surges 4.55%

Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd has added 43.95% over last one month compared to 2.5% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 0.97% rise in the SENSEX
Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd gained 4.55% today to trade at Rs 14606.95. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is up 0.67% to quote at 23110.7. The index is up 2.5 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Manorama Industries Ltd increased 4.04% and Doms Industries Ltd added 2.37% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went up 23.4 % over last one year compared to the 24.11% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd has added 43.95% over last one month compared to 2.5% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 0.97% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 684 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2170 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 18033.2 on 23 Aug 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 9141.3 on 08 Aug 2024.
First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

