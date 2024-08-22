Kilburn Engg board to mull fund raising on Aug 26

Kilburn Engineering announced that its board is scheduled to meet on Monday, 26 August, 2024, to consider the proposal for raising of funds.

The scrip surged 10.27% close at Rs 479.90 on Wednesday, 21 August 2024.

The company may funds through issuance of equity shares and / or warrants or any other eligible securities by way of one or more public and/or private offerings including rights issue / preferential allotment basis, subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required, including approval of the shareholders of the company.