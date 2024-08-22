Business Standard
Kilburn Engg board to mull fund raising on Aug 26

Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Kilburn Engineering announced that its board is scheduled to meet on Monday, 26 August, 2024, to consider the proposal for raising of funds.
The company may funds through issuance of equity shares and / or warrants or any other eligible securities by way of one or more public and/or private offerings including rights issue / preferential allotment basis, subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required, including approval of the shareholders of the company.
The scrip surged 10.27% close at Rs 479.90 on Wednesday, 21 August 2024.
First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 8:55 AM IST

