Tata Capital Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 43.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 28.47% to Rs 1377.30 crore
Net profit of Tata Capital Housing Finance rose 43.34% to Rs 310.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 216.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.47% to Rs 1377.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1072.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 39.81% to Rs 1147.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 820.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.31% to Rs 4974.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3731.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1377.301072.12 28 4974.923731.98 33 OPM %83.7779.58 -86.5282.91 - PBDT428.83300.34 43 1583.521128.84 40 PBT416.85290.41 44 1539.131100.98 40 NP310.67216.73 43 1147.67820.85 40
First Published: May 03 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

