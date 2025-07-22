Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Communications collaborates with Amazon Web Services

Tata Communications collaborates with Amazon Web Services

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

To establish an advanced AI-ready network in India

Tata Communications in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, announced that the companies will enable an advanced AI-ready network in India. The strategic collaboration will establish a high-capacity, resilient long-distance network connecting three major AWS infrastructure locations to bolster generative AI adoption and cloud innovation in India.

The collaboration marks one of the India's largest ever network deployments by Tata Communications in terms of size, scale and bandwidth. AWS has two data centre Regions in India located in Mumbai and Hyderabad, and AWS Direct Connect and AWS Edge Network infrastructure in Chennai. The network will connect AWS infrastructure in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai through a comprehensive, national long-haul network, creating a powerful infrastructure backbone for AI and machine learning (ML) workloads across India.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

