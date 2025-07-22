Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RateGain appoints Parijat Tiwari as EVP & GM - Distribution.

RateGain appoints Parijat Tiwari as EVP & GM - Distribution.

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain) announced the appointment of Parijat Tiwari as Executive Vice President & General Manager Distribution. In this role, Parijat will lead the global strategy, innovation, and growth of RateGain's Distribution business, further strengthening the company's mission to make the world's travel more connected, real-time, and impactful.

Parijat brings over 17 years of experience in strategy, operations, and digital transformation across diverse industries. Most recently, as Senior Vice President at Paytm, he led AI-powered automation of large-scale operations, scaled merchant ecosystems, and led the operational risk team to enhance trust in digital payments. At BCG, he drove commercial strategy for the AP region and helped setup a center of excellence for Business Intelligence & Analytics.

 

His leadership spans organizations like Fliplearn, AskmeBazaar, Cairn Oil & Gas, and early consulting stints at BCG, Kearney, and Inductis, where he shaped transformative programs across energy, banking, and ecommerce. He holds an MBA in Strategy and Finance from IIM Calcutta and a B.Tech in Information Technology from Harcourt Butler Technical University.

Parijat's appointment comes at a time when RateGain's Distribution platform is playing an increasingly critical role in helping hotels simplify connectivity, improve channel performance, and drive more revenue through smarter, real-time decisions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jane Street to resume trading in India after complying with SEBI's escrow requirement

Jane Street to resume trading in India after complying with SEBI's escrow requirement

Mahanagar Gas consolidated net profit rises 10.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Mahanagar Gas consolidated net profit rises 10.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company standalone net profit rises 4.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company standalone net profit rises 4.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2025 quarter

SML ISUZU standalone net profit rises 44.34% in the June 2025 quarter

SML ISUZU standalone net profit rises 44.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStock to Watch TodayJagdeep Dhankhar ResignsQ1 Results TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayBGMI Redeem CodeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon