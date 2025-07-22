Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.42% to Rs 13.03 croreNet profit of Gujarat Intrux declined 25.00% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 16.42% to Rs 13.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales13.0315.59 -16 OPM %18.4221.74 -PBDT2.913.82 -24 PBT2.583.48 -26 NP1.952.60 -25
