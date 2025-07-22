Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 02:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales decline 16.42% to Rs 13.03 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Intrux declined 25.00% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 16.42% to Rs 13.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales13.0315.59 -16 OPM %18.4221.74 -PBDT2.913.82 -24 PBT2.583.48 -26 NP1.952.60 -25

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

