Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 02:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahanagar Gas consolidated net profit rises 10.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Mahanagar Gas consolidated net profit rises 10.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales rise 25.05% to Rs 2083.01 crore

Net profit of Mahanagar Gas rose 10.08% to Rs 317.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 288.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.05% to Rs 2083.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1665.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2083.011665.76 25 OPM %24.0026.22 -PBDT527.48469.20 12 PBT431.39385.91 12 NP317.89288.78 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company standalone net profit rises 4.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company standalone net profit rises 4.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2025 quarter

SML ISUZU standalone net profit rises 44.34% in the June 2025 quarter

SML ISUZU standalone net profit rises 44.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Colgate-Palmolive (India) standalone net profit declines 11.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Colgate-Palmolive (India) standalone net profit declines 11.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Colgate Q1 PAT slumps 12% YoY to Rs 321 cr

Colgate Q1 PAT slumps 12% YoY to Rs 321 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStock to Watch TodayJagdeep Dhankhar ResignsQ1 Results TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayBGMI Redeem CodeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon