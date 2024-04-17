Tata Communications consolidated net profit declines 1.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.58% to Rs 5691.70 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 46.08% to Rs 968.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1795.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.55% to Rs 20968.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17838.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Tata Communications declined 1.49% to Rs 321.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 326.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.58% to Rs 5691.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4568.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.