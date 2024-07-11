Business Standard
Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 8.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 5.44% to Rs 62613.00 crore
Net profit of Tata Consultancy Services rose 8.72% to Rs 12040.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11074.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.44% to Rs 62613.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 59381.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales62613.0059381.00 5 OPM %26.6125.26 -PBDT17451.0016232.00 8 PBT16231.0014989.00 8 NP12040.0011074.00 9
First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

