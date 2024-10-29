Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Consultancy Services signs 15-Year deal

Tata Consultancy Services signs 15-Year deal

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

To transform Ireland's Pensions System

Tata Consultancy Services, a global leader in IT services, consulting and business solutions, has secured a 15-year contract with Irelands Department of Social Protection (DSP) to implement and support the countrys new Auto Enrolment Retirement Savings Scheme, known as the My Future Fund. This initiative will provide a comprehensive, end-to-end digital solution for automatic enrolment of nearly 800,000 workers in Ireland.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 300 pts at 79,750; Nifty at 24,250; Financials up, Auto drags

Ola Electric, EV Scooters, Two-Wheelers

Ola Electric share price dips below issue price; tanks 52% from record high

battery lithium

UK firm Low Carbon sells 6 GW battery storage portfolio to S4 Energy

Salman Khan, Zeeshan Siddiqui

20-yr-old Noida man arrested for threatening Salman Khan, Zeeshan Siddique

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: PM Modi to launch health coverage for senior citizens above 70 today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon