Volumes spurt at Pidilite Industries Ltd counter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

Pidilite Industries Ltd registered volume of 2.02 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 12.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15670 shares

Gillette India Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Federal Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 October 2024.

Pidilite Industries Ltd registered volume of 2.02 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 12.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15670 shares. The stock slipped 1.99% to Rs.3,097.50. Volumes stood at 5633 shares in the last session.

Gillette India Ltd saw volume of 10089 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 894 shares. The stock increased 8.50% to Rs.9,280.00. Volumes stood at 1139 shares in the last session.

 

PNB Housing Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 10.4 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 97278 shares. The stock dropped 0.46% to Rs.897.60. Volumes stood at 2.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd registered volume of 51964 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8699 shares. The stock slipped 7.67% to Rs.319.20. Volumes stood at 16719 shares in the last session.

Federal Bank Ltd notched up volume of 12.2 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.27 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.04% to Rs.195.85. Volumes stood at 8.98 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

