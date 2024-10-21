Business Standard
Tata Consumer Products Ltd Slips 5.77%

Tata Consumer Products Ltd Slips 5.77%

Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Tata Consumer Products Ltd has lost 15.17% over last one month compared to 7.34% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 3.43% drop in the SENSEX

Tata Consumer Products Ltd fell 5.77% today to trade at Rs 1031.5. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is down 0.37% to quote at 22185.49. The index is down 7.34 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Zydus Wellness Ltd decreased 1.71% and Godrej Agrovet Ltd lost 1.54% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went up 18.33 % over last one year compared to the 24.84% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd has lost 15.17% over last one month compared to 7.34% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 3.43% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 20980 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 73096 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1254.01 on 07 Mar 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 861.14 on 26 Oct 2023.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

