Tejas Networks Ltd Spurts 20%, BSE Telecommunication index Rises 1.01%

Tejas Networks Ltd rose 20% today to trade at Rs 1427.55. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 1.01% to quote at 3074.32. The index is down 2.54 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ITI Ltd increased 2.29% and Route Mobile Ltd added 1.86% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 48.61 % over last one year compared to the 24.84% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
On the BSE, 3.41 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 34911 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1495.1 on 27 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 652.05 on 28 Mar 2024.
