Oberoi Realty launches Oberoi Garden City Thane project

Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

Garners gross bookings of Rs 1,348 cr in first three days of launch

Oberoi Realty launched its much-awaited integrated development, Oberoi Garden City Thane at Pokhran Road No 2 on Friday, 18 October 2024 and has recorded gross booking value of ~ Rs 1,348 crore for 5.65 lakh sq ft (carpet area) over the first three days.

Aptly named Jardin at Oberoi Garden City Thane, French for Garden, the homes welcome residents to a Garden of Life where true luxuries abound, and human centricity is at the heart of the design philosophy. Spread across ~ 75 acres; Oberoi Garden City Thane is set to establish new standards in luxury living offering homes with over 30 worldclass amenities, a 5-star deluxe JW Marriott Hotel Thane Garden City, an exclusive Private Membership Club and an Oberoi International School.

 

The first phase of the development will consist of 5 Residential Towers with expansive gardens and bookings for 2 towers commenced on 18 October 2024. The homes at Oberoi Garden City Thane will comprise of spacious 3-bedroom and 3-bedroom + studio apartments starting from 1475 sq ft and will rise over 65 stories.

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 9:12 AM IST

