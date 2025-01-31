Tata Consumer Products reports consolidated net profit of Rs 278.88 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.82% to Rs 4443.56 croreNet profit of Tata Consumer Products remain constant at Rs 278.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.82% to Rs 4443.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3803.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales4443.563803.92 17 OPM %12.7115.05 -PBDT558.41598.78 -7 PBT408.09513.27 -20 NP278.88278.87 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content