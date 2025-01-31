Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Consumer Products reports consolidated net profit of Rs 278.88 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Tata Consumer Products reports consolidated net profit of Rs 278.88 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 16.82% to Rs 4443.56 crore

Net profit of Tata Consumer Products remain constant at Rs 278.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.82% to Rs 4443.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3803.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales4443.563803.92 17 OPM %12.7115.05 -PBDT558.41598.78 -7 PBT408.09513.27 -20 NP278.88278.87 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aryan Share & Stock Brokers standalone net profit rises 16.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Aryan Share & Stock Brokers standalone net profit rises 16.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Shivamshree Businesses reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Shivamshree Businesses reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Paushak standalone net profit rises 11.96% in the December 2024 quarter

Paushak standalone net profit rises 11.96% in the December 2024 quarter

Square Four Projects India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Square Four Projects India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.23 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.23 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEL&T Q3 resultsReal State of Economy ReportGold-Silver Price TodayEconomic Survey 2025Latest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon