Tata Investment soars over 23% in two days

Tata Investment Corporation surged 10.08% to Rs 8,965.75 on Wednesday, extending gains for a second straight session.The stock has rallied 23.17% over the past two days and is up 33.21% in three months, 39.40% in six months, and 28.74% over the past year.
The rally comes as the company gears up for its first-ever stock split. It has fixed 14 October 2025 as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the sub-division of equity shares. Each existing share with a face value of Rs 10 will be split into ten equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each, fully paid up.
Tata Investment Corporation is a non-banking financial company, primarily involved in investing in long-term investments such as equity shares and equity-related securities.
In Q1 June 2025, the company's profit after tax (PAT) rose 11.62% year-on-year to Rs 146.30 crore, while revenue grew 2.11% YoY to Rs 145.46 crore.
