Tata Motors achieves muted sales volumes in Mar'24

Total sales comprise of domestic sales of 90,822 units in March 2024 compared to 89,351 units in March 2023, recording a growth of 2%.

Domestic sales include commercial vehicle sales of 40,712 units and passenger vehicle sales of 50,110 units, recording a growth of -10% and 14% respectively over corresponding month of previous year.

Total international business rose 2% to 1737 units in month of March 2024.

Tata Motors reported total sales of 92,559 units in month of March 2024 compared to 91,048 units in March 2023, recording a growth of 2%.