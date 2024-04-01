Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tata Motors achieves muted sales volumes in Mar'24

Image

Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Tata Motors reported total sales of 92,559 units in month of March 2024 compared to 91,048 units in March 2023, recording a growth of 2%.
Total sales comprise of domestic sales of 90,822 units in March 2024 compared to 89,351 units in March 2023, recording a growth of 2%.
Domestic sales include commercial vehicle sales of 40,712 units and passenger vehicle sales of 50,110 units, recording a growth of -10% and 14% respectively over corresponding month of previous year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Total international business rose 2% to 1737 units in month of March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Consumer goods shares rise

Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks rise

Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks edge lower

Gian Lifecare Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Nifty above 21,450 mark; PSU banks in demand

Volumes jump at PNB Housing Finance Ltd counter

Hi-Tech Pipes records its highest ever sales volumes for FY24

Adani Ports handles its highest ever monthly cargo volume in Mar'24

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon