Adani Ports handles its highest ever monthly cargo volume in Mar'24

Image

Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Clocks 24% YoY growth in FY24
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has handled 420 MMT (+24% Y-o-Y) cargo in FY24 (including international ports), with domestic ports contributing Over 408 MMT cargo. It has also handled its highest ever monthly cargo volumes (incl. international ports) of over 38 MMT in March 2024. Ten of the company's ports and terminals handled record cargo volumes: Mundra 180 MMT, Tuna 10 MMT, Hazira 26 MMT, Mormugao 5 MMT, Karaikal 12 MMT, Ennore 13 MMT, Kattupalli 12 MMT, Krishnapatnam 59 MMT, Gangavaram 37 MMT and Dhamra 43 MMT.
During FY24, more than one-fourth of all India cargo volumes was routed through APSEZ ports. This significant contribution by APSEZ underscores its active role in driving India's growth trajectory. It also shows that India's largest port operator comfortably surpassed its cargo volume guidance of 370 MMT - 390 MMT provided at the start of the financial year.
First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

