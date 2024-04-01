Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hi-Tech Pipes records its highest ever sales volumes for FY24

Image

Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Achieves sales of 1,07,721 MT in Q4 and 3,91,147 MT in FY24
Hi-Tech Pipes announced the achievement of a record-breaking sales volume for the concluding quarter and the fiscal year ended 31 March, 2024. This milestone represents the highest sales figures ever recorded in the company's history, marking a momentous occasion for the organization and stakeholders.
In the face of declining HRC Prices, Hi-tech has successfully managed to navigate through this and boost its market share in domestic steel pipes industry. The company's strategic initiatives focused on operational excellence, customer-centric approaches, and increase in share of value added products have resulted in an increase in yearly sales volumes of 3,91,147 MT in FY24 from 3,54,032 MT in corresponding previous year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Indian Hume Pipe gains after bagging EPC project worth Rs 495 cr

Indian Hume Pipe zooms after JV bags contract worth Rs 1,138 crore from Telangana Govt

Venus Pipes spurts on expansion plan

Man Inds gets API certification for manufacturing ERW pipes

Venus Pipes &amp; Tubes plans investment of Rs 175 cr for capacity expansion

Adani Ports handles its highest ever monthly cargo volume in Mar'24

Consumer Durables shares slide

NCC soars after bagging orders worth Rs 3,086 crore in March'24

Tech Mahindra Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Speculative Net Longs In Euro Continue To Slide

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveJEE Main Admit Card 2024OnePlus Nord CE4Lok Sabha Election LiveTorrent Power Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon