Tata Motors Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 734.25, down 1.32% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 3.58% in last one year as compared to a 11.64% rally in NIFTY and a 30.09% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 734.25, down 1.32% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 23729.80078125. The Sensex is at 78412.16, down 1.02%.Tata Motors Ltd has eased around 5.12% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23070.9, down 1.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 83.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 126.56 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 735.7, down 1.44% on the day. Tata Motors Ltd jumped 3.58% in last one year as compared to a 11.64% rally in NIFTY and a 30.09% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 45.36 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

