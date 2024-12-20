Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1792.75, down 0.04% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 6.29% in last one year as compared to a 11.64% rally in NIFTY and a 6.89% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

HDFC Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1792.75, down 0.04% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 23729.80078125. The Sensex is at 78412.16, down 1.02%.HDFC Bank Ltd has gained around 2.96% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51575.7, down 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 226.08 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1795.1, down 0.14% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd jumped 6.29% in last one year as compared to a 11.64% rally in NIFTY and a 6.89% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 20.81 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

