Tata Motors Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 673, down 1.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 27.52% in last one year as compared to a 0.57% rally in NIFTY and a 0.17% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 673, down 1.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 25142.1. The Sensex is at 81993.82, up 0.27%.Tata Motors Ltd has eased around 5.09% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26522.4, down 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 105.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 138.7 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 673, down 1.41% on the day. Tata Motors Ltd tumbled 27.52% in last one year as compared to a 0.57% rally in NIFTY and a 0.17% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 28.34 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

