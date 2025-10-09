Larsen & Toubro consortium wins ultra-mega order under hydrocarbon onshore biz

To set up natural gas liquids plant in Middle East
The Hydrocarbon Onshore business (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore) of Larsen & Toubro has won an ultra-mega order for setting up a Natural Gas Liquids plant allied facilities in the Middle East. According to the company's project classification, the order is valued above Rs 15,000 crore.
L&T has won the order in consortium with the Greece-headquartered Consolidated Contractors Group S.A.L. (Offshore) (CCC).
The scope of work encompasses engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of a Natural Gas Liquids plant and allied facilities for processing Rich Associated Gas (RAG). This also involves all associated utilities and offsite and integration with existing facilities.
Under the consortium arrangement, L&T, as the lead partner, will be responsible for engineering and procurement; CCC will handle the construction activities.
The RAG sourced from offshore and onshore oil fields will be treated at the plant to remove impurities like H2S, CO2 and H2O, producing value-added products such as lean sales gas, ethane, propane, butane and hydrocarbon condensate.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content