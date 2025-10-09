Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 01:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Panacea Biotec gains after winning Rs 127-cr bOPV supply contract from CMSS

Panacea Biotec gains after winning Rs 127-cr bOPV supply contract from CMSS

Image

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Panacea Biotec rose 1.37% to Rs 432.85 after it has bagged order from Central Medical Services Society (CMSS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, for the supply of bivalent oral polio vaccine (bOPV).

The order, valued at Rs 127.20 crore, will be executed in multiple tranches over a period of 90 to 480 days from the date of issuance of the letter of acceptance (LOA).

The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity, and there is no interest of the promoter, promoter group, or group companies in the awarding entity. The transaction does not fall under related party transactions.

 

Panacea Biotec is one of Indias leading research-based biotechnology companies engaged in the business of research, development, manufacture and marketing of vaccines in India and international markets.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 4.05 crore in Q1 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 15.80 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 44.1% year on year to Rs 166.70 crore in Q1 FY26.

Larsen & Toubro consortium wins ultra-mega order under hydrocarbon onshore biz

Steel Exchange India receives upgrade in ratings for NCDs and bank facilities

Vedanta Ltd soars 1.24%, rises for third straight session

Tata Steel Ltd rises for third consecutive session

NMDC Ltd rises for third consecutive session

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

