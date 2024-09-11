Tata Motors Ltd Falls 2.97%

Tata Motors Ltd has lost 6.64% over last one month compared to 0.48% gain in BSE Auto index and 2.86% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Motors Ltd lost 2.97% today to trade at Rs 1004.65. The BSE Auto index is down 0.54% to quote at 57396.63. The index is up 0.48 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd decreased 1.56% and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd lost 0.55% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 57.65 % over last one year compared to the 21.88% surge in benchmark SENSEX.