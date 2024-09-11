Business Standard
Tata Motors Ltd Falls 2.97%

Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Tata Motors Ltd has lost 6.64% over last one month compared to 0.48% gain in BSE Auto index and 2.86% rise in the SENSEX
Tata Motors Ltd lost 2.97% today to trade at Rs 1004.65. The BSE Auto index is down 0.54% to quote at 57396.63. The index is up 0.48 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd decreased 1.56% and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd lost 0.55% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 57.65 % over last one year compared to the 21.88% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
On the BSE, 87045 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.16 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1179.05 on 30 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 608.45 on 04 Oct 2023.
First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

