GTL Infrastructure Ltd Spurts 2.81%

GTL Infrastructure Ltd has lost 6.23% over last one month compared to 2.52% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 2.86% rise in the SENSEX

GTL Infrastructure Ltd gained 2.81% today to trade at Rs 2.56. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.76% to quote at 3229.73. The index is up 2.52 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indus Towers Ltd increased 2.12% and Vodafone Idea Ltd added 1.11% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 59.77 % over last one year compared to the 21.88% surge in benchmark SENSEX.