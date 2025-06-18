Tata Motors Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 669.8, down 0.73% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 31.47% in last one year as compared to a 5.43% rally in NIFTY and a 7.97% fall in the Nifty Auto index.
Tata Motors Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 669.8, down 0.73% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 24793.8. The Sensex is at 81377.76, down 0.25%.Tata Motors Ltd has lost around 8.18% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23227.3, up 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 88.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 124.34 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 671.3, down 0.47% on the day. Tata Motors Ltd tumbled 31.47% in last one year as compared to a 5.43% rally in NIFTY and a 7.97% fall in the Nifty Auto index.
The PE of the stock is 43.69 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
