Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal Embarks on Official Visit to United Kingdom

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal Embarks on Official Visit to United Kingdom

Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal is on a high-level official visit to the United Kingdom from 18th to 19th June 2025. The visit underscores India's strategic focus on strengthening its economic and trade partnership with the UK, particularly in the backdrop of the announcement by the two Prime Ministers to conclude the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). At a time of evolving global trade dynamics, Shri Goyal's visit aims to accelerate bilateral engagements, harness emerging opportunities, and lay a robust foundation for a forward-looking, resilient, and mutually beneficial economic relationship.

During the visit, Goyal will hold a bilateral meeting with the UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Mr. Jonathan Reynolds. Both leaders will review the progress made in the ongoing FTA negotiations and chart out a clear, time-bound roadmap for its finalisation and implementation. The Minister will also meet the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Ms. Rachel Reeves, to discuss macroeconomic priorities, financial cooperation, and investment facilitation between the two countries.

 

In addition, the Minister is scheduled to engage with Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Ms. Lisa Nandy to explore avenues of collaboration in creative industries and innovation-driven sectors. Goyal will participate in multiple high-impact sessions at the prestigious India Global Forum (IGF), including the Mainstage Plenary, the Future Frontiers Forum, and a roundtable titled 'From Agreement to Action: UK-India FTA'. These engagements will bring together global business leaders, investors, and policy experts to deliberate on the strategic contours of the India-UK economic corridor and the transformative impact of the proposed FTA.

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

